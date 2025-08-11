Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene: Virtual Talks Ahead of Trump's Summit with Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited key global leaders to a virtual meeting, focusing on the Ukraine situation ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. The discussions aim to consider measures to pressure Russia and prepare for possible peace negotiations and territorial security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:03 IST
Global Leaders Convene: Virtual Talks Ahead of Trump's Summit with Putin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a strategic move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called upon global dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join a virtual gathering. The meeting aims to address escalating tensions in Ukraine before the upcoming Trump-Putin summit.

The German chancellery's statement emphasized the meeting's focus on developing strategies to exert pressure on Russia and exploring preparatory measures for potential peace talks regarding territorial and security concerns.

Despite the urgency, European and Ukrainian representatives have not been extended invitations to Friday's summit in Alaska, raising questions about their exclusion from significant diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025