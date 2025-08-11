Global Leaders Convene: Virtual Talks Ahead of Trump's Summit with Putin

In a strategic move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called upon global dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join a virtual gathering. The meeting aims to address escalating tensions in Ukraine before the upcoming Trump-Putin summit.

The German chancellery's statement emphasized the meeting's focus on developing strategies to exert pressure on Russia and exploring preparatory measures for potential peace talks regarding territorial and security concerns.

Despite the urgency, European and Ukrainian representatives have not been extended invitations to Friday's summit in Alaska, raising questions about their exclusion from significant diplomatic discussions.

