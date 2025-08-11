Political Fallout: K N Rajanna's Cabinet Exit
Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been removed from Karnataka's state cabinet following controversial statements that contradicted the Congress party's stance. His remarks on alleged vote theft and criticism of party structure led to his ousting, indicating a firm stance by the party leadership against dissent.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been dropped from the Karnataka state cabinet. The decision follows a series of controversial public statements made by Rajanna that embarrassed the ruling Congress party.
Rajanna's recent remarks, blaming the Congress for large-scale vote manipulation in the Lok Sabha polls, proved to be the tipping point. His statement contradicted the party line, leading to backlash from within and the intervention of the party high command.
Sources indicate that the leadership's patience was tested by Rajanna's repeated public criticism, including comments on appointments and power dynamics within the party. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed personal dismay, though he acknowledged the party's final decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM Defends Arrest of Nuns Amidst Political Controversy
Kerala's Partition Day Circular Sparks Political Controversy
Allegations of Electoral Fraud Stir Political Controversy in India
Rahul Gandhi's Rigging Allegations: A Political Controversy Unfolds
Justice Department's Investigations Spark Political Controversy