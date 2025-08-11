Political Fallout: K N Rajanna's Cabinet Exit

In a significant political development, Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna has been dropped from the Karnataka state cabinet. The decision follows a series of controversial public statements made by Rajanna that embarrassed the ruling Congress party.

Rajanna's recent remarks, blaming the Congress for large-scale vote manipulation in the Lok Sabha polls, proved to be the tipping point. His statement contradicted the party line, leading to backlash from within and the intervention of the party high command.

Sources indicate that the leadership's patience was tested by Rajanna's repeated public criticism, including comments on appointments and power dynamics within the party. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed personal dismay, though he acknowledged the party's final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)