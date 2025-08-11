Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Colombia: Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe

Colombian Senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has passed away at 39, after being shot at a campaign event. Leaders from Colombia and across the globe express condolences and urge unity against violence. The incident highlights the persistent issue of political violence in Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:17 IST
Political Turmoil in Colombia: Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe

Colombia is mourning the loss of Senator Miguel Uribe, who tragically died at 39 after being shot at a campaign event two months ago. His death has sparked widespread reactions from leaders both in Colombia and internationally, highlighting the country's ongoing battle against political violence.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro extended condolences to Uribe's family, emphasizing that life transcends any ideology. He called for a thorough investigation, with the aid of international experts, to ensure justice is served and reiterated the government's commitment to combating crime.

International figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and various Latin American presidents, joined the chorus of voices condemning Uribe's assassination and called for unity to fight against violence. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Colombia's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025