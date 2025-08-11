Political Turmoil in Colombia: Tragic Loss of Senator Miguel Uribe
Colombian Senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has passed away at 39, after being shot at a campaign event. Leaders from Colombia and across the globe express condolences and urge unity against violence. The incident highlights the persistent issue of political violence in Colombia.
Colombia is mourning the loss of Senator Miguel Uribe, who tragically died at 39 after being shot at a campaign event two months ago. His death has sparked widespread reactions from leaders both in Colombia and internationally, highlighting the country's ongoing battle against political violence.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro extended condolences to Uribe's family, emphasizing that life transcends any ideology. He called for a thorough investigation, with the aid of international experts, to ensure justice is served and reiterated the government's commitment to combating crime.
International figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and various Latin American presidents, joined the chorus of voices condemning Uribe's assassination and called for unity to fight against violence. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Colombia's democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
