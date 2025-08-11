Left Menu

Ladakh’s United Stand: Calls for Statehood Echo in Massive Rally

A hunger strike organized by Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body in Ladakh culminated in a large rally demanding statehood and other rights. Thousands marched, led by local leaders including Sonam Wangchuk. Protesters warned of intensified agitation if the central government doesn't address their demands.

  • Country:
  • India

A three-day hunger strike in Ladakh, organized by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), concluded with a significant rally urging statehood and constitutional inclusion. The protestors, voicing strong demands, cautioned the central government against delaying further discussions.

Commencing from Hussaini Park, the rally saw influential figures like LAB co-chair Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk leading the charge. The congregation, which included thousands of supporters, made their demands heard through the town, requesting rights such as separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil.

Participants returned to Hussaini Park after marching, where leaders condemned the government's procrastination in talks. They vowed to extend their protest throughout Ladakh if their demands remain unaddressed, emphasizing unity as essential for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

