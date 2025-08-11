Congress Leads Hunger Strike for J-K Statehood Restoration

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee persisted with its hunger strike on Monday, asserting the necessity to fight for the fundamental rights and identity of J-K's citizens.

The chain hunger strike, initiated under the campaign 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq', urges the central government to restore statehood to the Union Territory.

Senior leaders, including J-K Congress president Tareeq Hameed Karra, emphasized the moral and political obligation to secure these rights, stating promises by the Modi government have been neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)