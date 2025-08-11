Congress Leads Hunger Strike for J-K Statehood Restoration
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee continues its chain hunger strike, demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The protest, part of the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, emphasizes the party's commitment to fight for the rights and identity of J-K's citizens.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee persisted with its hunger strike on Monday, asserting the necessity to fight for the fundamental rights and identity of J-K's citizens.
The chain hunger strike, initiated under the campaign 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq', urges the central government to restore statehood to the Union Territory.
Senior leaders, including J-K Congress president Tareeq Hameed Karra, emphasized the moral and political obligation to secure these rights, stating promises by the Modi government have been neglected.
