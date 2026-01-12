Golden Globes: Stars Shine Spotlight on 'ICE OUT' Campaign

In a striking display of activism, celebrities adorned anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes to honor Renee Good, who was recently fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. This gesture has injected a charged political atmosphere into the otherwise glamorous event.

The symbolic display, led by stars like Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes, coincides with nationwide protests. Demonstrators demand accountability for Good's death and others affected by ICE-related violence, as tensions mount in cities like Minneapolis and Portland.

The campaign, sparked by activists Nelini Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, seeks to leverage high-profile moments to draw attention to social issues. By continuing this initiative throughout the awards season, organizers hope to ensure that the victims' stories remain in the public eye.

