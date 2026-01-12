Left Menu

Golden Globes: Stars Shine Spotlight on 'ICE OUT' Campaign

At the Golden Globes, stars donned anti-ICE pins to honor Renee Good, killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. This political statement spurred protests nationwide, demanding justice. Organizers aim to continue this campaign throughout awards season to highlight the impact of ICE-related violence.

Golden Globes: Stars Shine Spotlight on 'ICE OUT' Campaign
In a striking display of activism, celebrities adorned anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes to honor Renee Good, who was recently fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. This gesture has injected a charged political atmosphere into the otherwise glamorous event.

The symbolic display, led by stars like Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes, coincides with nationwide protests. Demonstrators demand accountability for Good's death and others affected by ICE-related violence, as tensions mount in cities like Minneapolis and Portland.

The campaign, sparked by activists Nelini Stamp and Jess Morales Rocketto, seeks to leverage high-profile moments to draw attention to social issues. By continuing this initiative throughout the awards season, organizers hope to ensure that the victims' stories remain in the public eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

