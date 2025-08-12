Starmer and Carney Advocate Ukrainian-Led Peace
British PM Keir Starmer and Canadian PM Mark Carney stress that Ukraine's peace should be determined by Kyiv, highlighting the importance of Ukrainian freedom and sovereignty. The discussion aligns with international efforts, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have jointly expressed that any peace in Ukraine should be orchestrated with the involvement of Kyiv, emphasizing the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and self-determination.
A spokesperson from Downing Street revealed the consensus between the two leaders, highlighting their support for ongoing international diplomatic efforts spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Their comments arrived ahead of a significant meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Friday.
