Somalia Sever Ties with UAE Amid Sovereignty Concerns

Somalia has annulled all agreements with the UAE over accusations of undermining national sovereignty, including key port and defense deals. The decision follows a claim that the UAE facilitated a separatist leader's escape from Yemen via Somalia, prompting an investigation. Somalia remains open to partnerships recognizing its unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Somalia announced the termination of all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including strategic port and defense deals, citing threats to its national sovereignty.

The Somali Council of Ministers emphasized that credible reports pointed to actions counteractive to the country's territorial unity and political independence. The decision affects port agreements concerning Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo.

The UAE has not yet commented, but its previous dealings include substantial investments through DP World in Somaliland, a region with aspirations of independence, further complicating regional dynamics.

