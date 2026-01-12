Somalia Sever Ties with UAE Amid Sovereignty Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, Somalia announced the termination of all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including strategic port and defense deals, citing threats to its national sovereignty.

The Somali Council of Ministers emphasized that credible reports pointed to actions counteractive to the country's territorial unity and political independence. The decision affects port agreements concerning Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo.

The UAE has not yet commented, but its previous dealings include substantial investments through DP World in Somaliland, a region with aspirations of independence, further complicating regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)