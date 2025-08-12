Left Menu

South Africa Revises Trade Deal Offer to U.S.

South Africa is set to present a revised trade offer to the U.S., aiming to lower the 30% tariff imposed by former President Donald Trump on its exports. The updated proposal addresses U.S. concerns noted in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report, with efforts focused on resolving sanitary and phytosanitary issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:49 IST
South Africa Revises Trade Deal Offer to U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reduce the 30% tariff rate imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, South Africa plans to submit a revised trade offer to Washington on Tuesday, according to the country's trade minister. The revisions aim to address concerns highlighted in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.

South African exports were hit by the highest tariff in sub-Saharan Africa. Trade Minister Parks Tau announced that the cabinet approved a revised offer meant to negotiate with the U.S. The new proposal includes resolved issues on sanitary and phytosanitary regulations.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen emphasized that South Africa's updated offer is generous and meets U.S. ambitions. However, risks remain unless South Africa alters domestic policies, such as affirmative action, which Trump has previously criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025