South Africa Revises Trade Deal Offer to U.S.

In a bid to reduce the 30% tariff rate imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, South Africa plans to submit a revised trade offer to Washington on Tuesday, according to the country's trade minister. The revisions aim to address concerns highlighted in the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report.

South African exports were hit by the highest tariff in sub-Saharan Africa. Trade Minister Parks Tau announced that the cabinet approved a revised offer meant to negotiate with the U.S. The new proposal includes resolved issues on sanitary and phytosanitary regulations.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen emphasized that South Africa's updated offer is generous and meets U.S. ambitions. However, risks remain unless South Africa alters domestic policies, such as affirmative action, which Trump has previously criticized.

