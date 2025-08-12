Jammu and Kashmir's Unyielding Spirit: LG Sinha's Resilient Message
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha emphasized India's retaliation against Pakistan's aggression through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, warning of severe consequences for any further hostilities. At the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, he also praised the Indian armed forces and BSF's valor and unity in facing challenges.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored India's decisive response to Pakistan's brutality through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor. Addressing the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, he declared that Pakistan would face significant repercussions if it continued its aggressive actions against Indian citizens.
Sinha attended the event honoring 79 cyclists championing unity, where he lauded the bravery and sacrifice of the BSF and armed forces. He urged vigilance against disruptive forces and celebrated the integrity of India's defense personnel who neutralized three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of national unity, patriotism, and selflessness, encouraging the younger generation to uphold these values. He praised the progress of Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, urging continuous dedication to the nation's prosperity and the spirit of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism
Under PM Modi's leadership, dossiers replaced by decisive action; India goes to root of terrorism, has strength to uproot it: Rajnath Singh.
Operation Sindoor: A Historic Blow Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Historic Strike Against Terrorism
Pakistan's rulers know their soldiers cannot defeat India, hence they nurture terrorism and then claim innocence: Rajnath Singh.