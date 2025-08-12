Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Unyielding Spirit: LG Sinha's Resilient Message

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha emphasized India's retaliation against Pakistan's aggression through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, warning of severe consequences for any further hostilities. At the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, he also praised the Indian armed forces and BSF's valor and unity in facing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Unyielding Spirit: LG Sinha's Resilient Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored India's decisive response to Pakistan's brutality through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor. Addressing the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, he declared that Pakistan would face significant repercussions if it continued its aggressive actions against Indian citizens.

Sinha attended the event honoring 79 cyclists championing unity, where he lauded the bravery and sacrifice of the BSF and armed forces. He urged vigilance against disruptive forces and celebrated the integrity of India's defense personnel who neutralized three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of national unity, patriotism, and selflessness, encouraging the younger generation to uphold these values. He praised the progress of Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, urging continuous dedication to the nation's prosperity and the spirit of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025