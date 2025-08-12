Jammu and Kashmir's Unyielding Spirit: LG Sinha's Resilient Message

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored India's decisive response to Pakistan's brutality through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor. Addressing the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, he declared that Pakistan would face significant repercussions if it continued its aggressive actions against Indian citizens.

Sinha attended the event honoring 79 cyclists championing unity, where he lauded the bravery and sacrifice of the BSF and armed forces. He urged vigilance against disruptive forces and celebrated the integrity of India's defense personnel who neutralized three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of national unity, patriotism, and selflessness, encouraging the younger generation to uphold these values. He praised the progress of Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, urging continuous dedication to the nation's prosperity and the spirit of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

(With inputs from agencies.)