Tensions Flare in Lok Sabha Amidst Electoral Roll Protests

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha was disrupted multiple times due to opposition protests against Bihar's electoral roll revision. Despite the chaos, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill 2025 was passed. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced an amendment bill, and a new probe panel was announced for Judge Yashwant Varma.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:58 IST
Tensions Flare in Lok Sabha Amidst Electoral Roll Protests
The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday as opposition members protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. This protest involved slogan-shouting and throwing torn papers at the Chair, leading to multiple adjournments.

Despite the uproar, the House managed to pass the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 through a voice vote after a brief discussion. Later, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a bill to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, urging its referral to a select committee for detailed examination.

In a separate development, Speaker Om Birla formed a three-member panel to investigate allegations against Judge Yashwant Varma of Allahabad High Court. Additionally, a parliamentary committee received an extension to finalize its report on synchronizing Lok Sabha and assembly elections until the last week of the Winter session 2025.

