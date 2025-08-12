Political Tensions Flare as TMC Member Shot Dead in Bankura
A TMC member, Sikandar Khan, was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's Bankura district. His family claims internal party conflict, while local TMC leaders blame the BJP. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in West Bengal's Bankura district, a TMC member was allegedly shot dead, police confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, Sikandar Khan, a booth convenor for the party in Sonamukhi, was reportedly attacked while riding his motorcycle on Monday night.
The discovery of Khan's body, with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and waist, next to a canal in the morning, has sparked political tension. Khan's family has pointed fingers at another faction within the party, suggesting internal strife as the motive behind the killing.
Local TMC leaders, however, have outrightly dismissed these claims, attributing the blame to the BJP instead. Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation, although no arrests have been made yet, pending the post-mortem examination results.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- TMC
- Sikandar Khan
- political tension
- BJP
- Bankura
- murder
- investigation
- police
- shooting
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare in Tripura: BJP vs. Tipra Motha
Delhi HC says it will hear on July 30 pleas challenging Centre's nod to release film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'.
Delhi High Court to Review Controversial Release of 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'
Delhi HC was informed that CBFC is yet to re-certify film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'.
Political Allegations Stir Maharashtra: BJP-NCP (SP) Rift Unveiled