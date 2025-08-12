Left Menu

Chancellor Merz's Struggles: Germany's Political Crossroads

Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces declining support among conservatives, with the far-right Alternative for Germany leading in polls. His decisions on judicial appointments and arms shipments have drawn criticism. Merz's leadership in economic and foreign policy matters remains mixed, affecting his popularity as regional elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:19 IST
Chancellor Merz's Struggles: Germany's Political Crossroads
Chancellor

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's position as the leader of Germany's conservatives is under pressure, as recent polls place the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead with 26%, outpacing the conservatives by two points.

Merz's decisions have faced backlash, particularly his reversal on arms shipments to Israel, which some conservative allies viewed as a betrayal of historical obligations. His coalition government has achieved some economic wins but remains controversial in domestic policy, such as proposed benefit cuts for Ukrainian war refugees.

Critics attribute the rise of the AfD to their economic and migration policies. As Germany heads towards regional elections in March 2026, Merz's popularity is faltering, with only 29% viewing him as an effective crisis manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025