Kerala's Controversial Circular Sparks Political Debate

Kerala Governor's circular urging Vice Chancellors to observe 'Partition Horror Day' ahead of Independence Day has stirred controversy. The ruling LDF opposed, citing division among students, while UDF declared it unimplementable. Criticism centered on potential societal discord and undermining of secular values in educational institutions.

In Kerala, a contentious circular issued by the Governor to observe "Partition Horror Day" on August 14 has ignited a political firestorm. The move, prompted ahead of India's Independence Day, has been met with opposition from the ruling LDF and the UDF, which dismissed it as impractical.

R Bindu, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, criticized the circular for potentially sowing discord among university students and detracting from the spirit of Independence Day. She emphasized that the directive could undermine the principles of democratic and secular values that form the nation's core.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of attempting to infringe upon the elected government's functions, warning against any unconstitutional actions. Critics argue the circular could foster division and incite unrest in Kerala's educational institutions.

