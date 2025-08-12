Left Menu

Tense Talks: Ukraine's Standoff as Russia Closes In

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy refuses Putin's demand for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region. As the summit between Putin and Trump approaches, tensions rise. European leaders urge inclusion and caution against territorial concessions without Ukraine's approval. Russia's military pressures continue as geopolitical stakes grow.

Brussels | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region, currently 30% under Ukrainian control. Zelenskyy's firm stance comes ahead of a pivotal summit in Alaska involving Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The European Union has been sidelined from these negotiations and has appealed to Trump to ensure their interests are protected. Zelenskyy emphasized that conceding the territory would set a dangerous precedent, paving the way for further Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Russian forces are advancing on Pokrovsk in Donetsk, highlighting the ongoing military tension. Both Ukraine and its European allies are concerned that any concessions to Russia could destabilize the broader region, complicating international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

