Smithsonian Museums Face Review Amid 'American Exceptionalism' Debate

The White House announced Tuesday a comprehensive review of certain Smithsonian museums and exhibitions. This initiative is set against the backdrop of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. President Donald Trump had earlier criticized the institution for allegedly spreading anti-American ideology, causing concern among civil rights groups.

A letter from three senior White House officials to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch highlighted the review's goals. It aims to promote historically accurate and inclusive portrayals of America's heritage. The initiative is in line with the administration's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism and eliminate divisive narratives.

The review will scrutinize exhibition texts and educational materials, urging museums to replace divisive language. The Smithsonian Institution, comprising 21 museums and the National Zoo, has not yet commented on the planned review, anticipated to influence their exhibitions marking the seminal anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)