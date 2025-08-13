Left Menu

Smithsonian Museums Face Review Amid 'American Exceptionalism' Debate

The White House plans to review Smithsonian museums and exhibitions for their portrayal of American history ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. This move follows President Trump's allegations of anti-American ideology at the institution and aims to promote historically accurate and inclusive narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:29 IST
Smithsonian Museums Face Review Amid 'American Exceptionalism' Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House announced Tuesday a comprehensive review of certain Smithsonian museums and exhibitions. This initiative is set against the backdrop of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. President Donald Trump had earlier criticized the institution for allegedly spreading anti-American ideology, causing concern among civil rights groups.

A letter from three senior White House officials to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch highlighted the review's goals. It aims to promote historically accurate and inclusive portrayals of America's heritage. The initiative is in line with the administration's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism and eliminate divisive narratives.

The review will scrutinize exhibition texts and educational materials, urging museums to replace divisive language. The Smithsonian Institution, comprising 21 museums and the National Zoo, has not yet commented on the planned review, anticipated to influence their exhibitions marking the seminal anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025