Mexico Expels Wanted Cartel Members Amid U.S. Pressure

In a significant move, Mexico has expelled a group of imprisoned cartel members who are wanted by the United States. This action comes amid increasing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, which is determined to dismantle the powerful drug organizations that have long plagued both nations.

The Wall Street Journal reported this development on Tuesday, citing individuals with knowledge of the situation. This expulsion marks a pivotal point in the ongoing battle against drug cartels that hold substantial sway in the region.

While Reuters has not yet been able to verify this report, the move signifies a notable shift in Mexico-U.S. relations as efforts to curb drug-related crimes intensify.

