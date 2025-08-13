Left Menu

Mexico Expels Wanted Cartel Members Amid U.S. Pressure

Mexico expelled cartel members wanted by the U.S. under pressure from President Trump's administration. The action targets powerful drug organizations, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Reuters has yet to verify these claims, adding another layer to the unfolding international relations story.

13-08-2025
In a significant move, Mexico has expelled a group of imprisoned cartel members who are wanted by the United States. This action comes amid increasing pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, which is determined to dismantle the powerful drug organizations that have long plagued both nations.

The Wall Street Journal reported this development on Tuesday, citing individuals with knowledge of the situation. This expulsion marks a pivotal point in the ongoing battle against drug cartels that hold substantial sway in the region.

While Reuters has not yet been able to verify this report, the move signifies a notable shift in Mexico-U.S. relations as efforts to curb drug-related crimes intensify.

