Tensions Rise as Trump Prepares for Summit with Putin: Implications for Europe and Ukraine

European and Ukrainian leaders will speak to U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. They aim to prevent Kyiv's interests from being compromised at the summit. Concerns persist about a possible unfavorable deal for Ukraine and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European and Ukrainian leaders are set to engage in a high-stakes virtual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, preceding his much-anticipated summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The focus of these discussions is to underline the risks of sidelining Kyiv's interests in pursuit of a ceasefire.

This Friday, Trump will meet Putin in Alaska, in what he describes as a 'feel-out' meeting aimed at ending the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war. This meeting comes after Trump unexpectedly veered towards diplomacy following weeks of expressing annoyance with Putin for stalling U.S. peace efforts. According to Trump, substantial progress was made by his U.S. envoy during recent talks in Moscow.

The uncertainty surrounding the summit's outcomes has heightened concerns in Europe and Ukraine. Many fear Trump and Putin might reach a decision unfavorable to Ukraine, especially if it involves coercing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into accepting a deal that requires significant territorial concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

