Tensions Rise as Trump Prepares for Summit with Putin: Implications for Europe and Ukraine

European and Ukrainian leaders are set to engage in a high-stakes virtual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, preceding his much-anticipated summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin. The focus of these discussions is to underline the risks of sidelining Kyiv's interests in pursuit of a ceasefire.

This Friday, Trump will meet Putin in Alaska, in what he describes as a 'feel-out' meeting aimed at ending the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war. This meeting comes after Trump unexpectedly veered towards diplomacy following weeks of expressing annoyance with Putin for stalling U.S. peace efforts. According to Trump, substantial progress was made by his U.S. envoy during recent talks in Moscow.

The uncertainty surrounding the summit's outcomes has heightened concerns in Europe and Ukraine. Many fear Trump and Putin might reach a decision unfavorable to Ukraine, especially if it involves coercing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into accepting a deal that requires significant territorial concessions.

