Reddy Demands Re-election Amid Allegations of Voting Irregularities
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded the cancellation and re-conduct of Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC bypolls under Central security. Alleging undemocratic conduct, Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of voter intimidation and restraining party polling agents, calling the process undemocratic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for the cancellation of the recent Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC by-elections, citing serious voting irregularities.
He accused the TDP-led NDA government of undemocratic practices, including voter intimidation and restraining polling agents, during a press conference in Tadepalli.
Reddy also criticized State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney for failing to control the alleged misconduct, indicating plans to seek court intervention. The TDP has yet to respond to these allegations.
