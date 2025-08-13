Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of Colluding with BJP in Voter Fraud Allegations
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Election Commission of assisting the BJP in voter fraud in Bihar. He claims the EC is allowing BJP leaders to hold multiple voter ID cards. Yadav threatens an election boycott if irregularities are not addressed and hopes for Supreme Court intervention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing accusation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to commit voter fraud in Bihar's upcoming assembly polls.
Yadav claims the EC is facilitating the issuance of multiple voter ID cards to BJP leaders, terming it a 'dacoity' of votes.
The RJD leader, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, plans to join the 'Vote Rights Yatra' and may consider boycotting the elections if the alleged irregularities persist. Yadav is also considering legal intervention through the Supreme Court regarding the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee Denounces 'Silent Invisible Rigging' in Bihar Elections
Horse-Trading Scandal: Bihar Police Grills RJD's Bima Bharti
Controversy Over Dual Voter ID Cards of RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD MP Alleges Election Commission's Voter Deletion Tactics Amid Remuneration Revisions
BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Dual Voter ID Fraud Amid Bihar Electoral Dispute