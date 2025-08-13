Tejashwi Yadav Accuses EC of Colluding with BJP in Voter Fraud Allegations

In a scathing accusation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission is colluding with the BJP to commit voter fraud in Bihar's upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav claims the EC is facilitating the issuance of multiple voter ID cards to BJP leaders, terming it a 'dacoity' of votes.

The RJD leader, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, plans to join the 'Vote Rights Yatra' and may consider boycotting the elections if the alleged irregularities persist. Yadav is also considering legal intervention through the Supreme Court regarding the issue.

