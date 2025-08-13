Milei's Midterm Maneuver: Buenos Aires Battle as Economic Reforms Under Threat

Argentina's President Javier Milei is facing a critical test as Buenos Aires gears up for local elections, which could significantly influence his economic reform agenda. His efforts to control inflation through stringent austerity measures have sparked social unrest.

Milei leads with an unconventional approach, striving for an economic revival by boosting investor confidence. The Buenos Aires election on September 7 is seen as a preview of the upcoming October national midterms, where his economic policy could either gain traction or face setbacks.

Analysts highlight that the province holds the political might of the Peronists. Social tensions are on the rise, with protests brewing over public spending cuts, and Milei's approval ratings showing signs of decline.