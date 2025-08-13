Tragedy Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Military Operations

A woman and her two children tragically lost their lives when a mortar shell hit their home amid military operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, hospital officials reported Wednesday.

The ongoing military offensive, starting Monday, targets militants in Bajaur's Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils and is expected to last until Thursday. The region was previously a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan stronghold.

Apart from the casualties in the mortar attack, the military operation has displaced about 55,000 people since August 9, prompting the provincial government to announce a special relief package. Displaced families are receiving meals thrice daily as part of the relief efforts, and curfew restrictions have been eased, reopening markets and major roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)