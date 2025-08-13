Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Military Operations

A woman and two children were killed by a mortar shell during military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The offensive aims to curb militant activity but has displaced approximately 55,000 people since August. The provincial government is providing relief and easing curfew restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Military Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A woman and her two children tragically lost their lives when a mortar shell hit their home amid military operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, hospital officials reported Wednesday.

The ongoing military offensive, starting Monday, targets militants in Bajaur's Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils and is expected to last until Thursday. The region was previously a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan stronghold.

Apart from the casualties in the mortar attack, the military operation has displaced about 55,000 people since August 9, prompting the provincial government to announce a special relief package. Displaced families are receiving meals thrice daily as part of the relief efforts, and curfew restrictions have been eased, reopening markets and major roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025