European Leaders Push for Ceasefire in Ukraine at U.S.-Russia Summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that European leaders had set terms for a Ukraine ceasefire during a call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday. This discussion aimed to influence Trump's upcoming first U.S.-Russia summit since 2021, set to take place in Alaska on Friday.

Merz, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasized the importance of Ukraine's involvement in follow-up negotiations at a joint press conference. The chancellor stated, "We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset."

Although Ukraine is willing to discuss territorial issues, Merz made it clear that legal recognition of Russian occupation isn't negotiable. He highlighted the need for robust security guarantees if no progress is made with Russia in Alaska, urging the U.S. and Europe to increase pressure, a stance Trump generally supports.

