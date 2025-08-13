Political Row: Bihar MP Files Complaint Against Colleague Over Defamatory Remarks

Bihar MP Ajay Mandal has initiated legal proceedings, filing a police complaint against JD(U) colleague and MLA Gopal Mandal for making defamatory remarks. The complaint, lodged at Ghogha police station, is backed by video and newspaper evidence, accusing Gopal Mandal of maligning Ajay Mandal's reputation.

The controversial remarks allegedly included claims that Ajay Mandal 'keeps a mistress', an assault on his character that the MP says affects his family. Highlighting Gopal Mandal's criminal history and previous contentious behavior, Ajay Mandal alleges a targeted campaign to harm his public standing, amplified via social media.

This altercation comes amid various controversies surrounding Gopal Mandal, noted for inappropriate conduct on a train and during Holi festivities, creating party tensions ahead of assembly elections. Ajay Mandal's complaint underscores political stakes and reputational concerns within the JD(U) ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)