BRS Leader Challenges Congress on Unfulfilled Promises in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao has issued a scathing critique of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for his assertion that the Congress government has fulfilled 'almost all' of its six guarantees to the people.

KTR reminded that prior to elections, Congress leaders, including Vikramarka, had urged voters to safeguard their Six Guarantee cards, promising that all commitments would be fulfilled within 100 days of assuming power.

Stating it has been two years since Congress assumed office, KTR pointed out not a single guarantee has been fully executed, labeling the remarks as deceitful. He challenged Congress leaders to visit Telangana villages and make the same claims, daring them to face the public's reaction.

KTR emphasized that Congress's false claims would be met with public rebuke, reiterating that promises remain unfulfilled. Originally, during the 2023 Telangana elections, the Congress had promised homes for the homeless, Rs 4,000 pension, assistance for women, affordable gas, free bus travel, and comprehensive health insurance.

