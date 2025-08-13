Congress Accuses Election Commission of Vote Manipulation: Demands Accountability

In a dramatic escalation of their ongoing battle with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress party, led by MP Rahul Gandhi, has voiced strong allegations of 'fake votes' being manufactured to favor the ruling BJP. Following these allegations, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has called for detailed answers regarding the situation in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the press, Kharge emphasized the need for the EC to corroborate Congress's claims with transparency rather than resorting to intimidation tactics against opposition leaders. He lamented the lack of action from the EC in addressing the party's submitted evidence, which purportedly points to significant discrepancies in Bengaluru Central.

Furthermore, Congress announced a nationwide protest movement dubbed 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd,' set to kick off on August 14. This initiative includes a night march and a signature campaign aimed at gathering five crore endorsements, pressing the EC to acknowledge and rectify alleged voting malpractices. The series of protests and planned rallies underscore Congress's demand for electoral integrity and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)