Pakistan Launches Army Rocket Force Amid Tensions with India

Pakistan is creating a new Army Rocket Force to enhance missile capabilities in conflicts, primarily targeting India. Announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it underscores ongoing military tensions between the two nations. The force will focus on missile deployment, highlighting regional security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant military development, Pakistan is set to launch a new Army Rocket Force, aimed at bolstering its missile capabilities in conventional conflicts, primarily with India. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a ceremony in Islamabad, ahead of the country's 78th Independence Day.

The newly established force is expected to be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, marking a milestone in enhancing the combat readiness of Pakistan's military. A senior security official noted that this dedicated command will oversee missile handling and deployment in any conventional warfare scenario.

The move reflects the ongoing military rivalry between Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed nations, with tensions recently escalating over incidents in Indian Kashmir. The initiative underscores the persistent security concerns and geopolitical complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

