Attack on Rafizi Ramli’s Son Sparks National Outrage in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for an expedient investigation after a former minister's son was attacked at a shopping mall. The youth, son of ex-economy minister Rafizi Ramli, was reportedly dragged and stabbed with a syringe by an unidentified individual, sparking national concern.

Anwar emphasized transparency in probing this "very alarming" incident, instructing the home minister and top police officials to act swiftly. Rafizi Ramli, who has been critical of Anwar's government after resigning from his cabinet post, has termed the attack as a tactic of intimidation aimed at silencing his dissent.

Rafizi hinted that the threats might be repercussions from a recent meeting with whistleblowers. While his son tested negative for immediate concerns, continual medical monitoring is required to eliminate risks of infections. This attack has intensified anxiety over rising violence in Malaysia, a trend already noticeable in attacks on national soccer players last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)