Left Menu

Attack on Rafizi Ramli’s Son Sparks National Outrage in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a swift investigation into an attack on the son of former economy minister Rafizi Ramli. The 12-year-old was stabbed with a syringe in what is believed to be an act of intimidation. Rafizi suspects the threats are linked to recent meetings with whistleblowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:38 IST
Attack on Rafizi Ramli’s Son Sparks National Outrage in Malaysia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for an expedient investigation after a former minister's son was attacked at a shopping mall. The youth, son of ex-economy minister Rafizi Ramli, was reportedly dragged and stabbed with a syringe by an unidentified individual, sparking national concern.

Anwar emphasized transparency in probing this "very alarming" incident, instructing the home minister and top police officials to act swiftly. Rafizi Ramli, who has been critical of Anwar's government after resigning from his cabinet post, has termed the attack as a tactic of intimidation aimed at silencing his dissent.

Rafizi hinted that the threats might be repercussions from a recent meeting with whistleblowers. While his son tested negative for immediate concerns, continual medical monitoring is required to eliminate risks of infections. This attack has intensified anxiety over rising violence in Malaysia, a trend already noticeable in attacks on national soccer players last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025