Tripura Tightens Security for Independence Day Celebrations

Tripura is ramping up security for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Additional forces have been deployed, and vehicle checks are in place. Chief Minister Manik Saha will lead the national flag hoisting ceremony, while Governor Indrasena Reddy honors national heroes, emphasizing the country's liberation and security contributions.

Tripura Tightens Security for Independence Day Celebrations
In anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, Tripura has significantly increased security measures. State officials announced that additional forces have been strategically deployed throughout sensitive areas, with vehicle checks being conducted at key locations.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert along the international border to ensure smooth festivities. Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to hoist the national flag at Assam Rifles ground on Friday at 9 am, with the presence of senior government officials.

Governor N Indrasena Reddy will pay tribute to national figures, including a homage at Albert Ekka Park and Mahatma Gandhi's statue. As part of proceedings, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' is also underway to mark the occasion, with officials and institutions directed to unfurl the national flag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

