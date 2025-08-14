Putin and Trump: Reviving Economic Ties and Seeking Peace in Ukraine

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will convene in Alaska on Friday to explore the 'huge untapped potential' of Russia-U.S. economic relations and discuss pathways to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The historic summit, set to begin at 1930 GMT, will first see the two leaders meeting privately with translators. This will be followed by a working lunch involving delegations from both countries, culminating in a joint news conference.

While the situation in Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions, broader international security issues will also be addressed. Key members of the Russian delegation include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other top officials. Ushakov emphasized the vast, yet untapped opportunities in trade and economic collaboration between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)