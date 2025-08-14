Left Menu

Putin and Trump: Reviving Economic Ties and Seeking Peace in Ukraine

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to meet in Alaska to discuss the potential for enhanced Russia-U.S. economic relations and solutions to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This summit marks a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at resolving international security issues and further developing bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will convene in Alaska on Friday to explore the 'huge untapped potential' of Russia-U.S. economic relations and discuss pathways to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The historic summit, set to begin at 1930 GMT, will first see the two leaders meeting privately with translators. This will be followed by a working lunch involving delegations from both countries, culminating in a joint news conference.

While the situation in Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions, broader international security issues will also be addressed. Key members of the Russian delegation include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other top officials. Ushakov emphasized the vast, yet untapped opportunities in trade and economic collaboration between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

