Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal for Praising UP CM

The Samajwadi Party has expelled MLA Pooja Pal citing her anti-party activities after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's handling of gangster Atiq Ahmad. Pal's expulsion was enforced following her statements in the assembly, where she expressed gratitude towards CM Adityanath in connection to her husband's murder case.

A letter undersigned by SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused Pal of serious indiscipline, resulting in her removal from all party posts. The letter, which later appeared on social media, was also sent to the legislative assembly speaker.

Pal, representing Chail in Kaushambi, cannot attend any party events following her expulsion. Her remarks highlighting justice delivered under Adityanath's governance were seen during a discussion on the 'Vision 2047' document in the UP Assembly.