Congress Accuses BJP of Election Fraud with 'Fake Voter List'

The Congress has accused BJP leader Anurag Thakur and the Election Commission of colluding to use a fake voters list in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress demands annulment of the election results, citing irregularities in voter data access that allegedly favored the BJP, particularly in Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:48 IST
The Indian National Congress on Thursday raised allegations of election fraud, specifically targeting BJP leader Anurag Thakur and pointing out potential collusion with the Election Commission. The opposition party claims that Thakur's access to electronic voter lists—denied to Congress—has skewed the electoral process.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera called for the nullification of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that they were conducted using fabricated voter lists. The Congress is especially concerned that BJP's alleged manipulation could have influenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in Varanasi.

Amid these allegations, Congress is demanding the release of Varanasi's voter data to substantiate their claims. This demand follows accusations against top opposition leaders by the BJP, who alleged similar irregularities in various constituencies nationwide.

