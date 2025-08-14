Supreme Court Order Sparks Political Clash Over Bihar Electoral Rolls
The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to publish reasons for deleting 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll, enhancing transparency. BJP accused Congress of deceit, while Congress hailed the order as a victory against vote manipulation. The legal battle showcased deep political tensions.
Updated: 14-08-2025 20:33 IST
The Supreme Court of India has ordered the Election Commission to disclose the reasons for removing approximately 65 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bihar, aiming to enhance transparency in the process.
BJP president J P Nadda criticized Congress for attempting to obstruct this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and accused them of publicizing non-issues as moral victories.
In contrast, Congress leaders hailed the court's directive as a triumph for democracy, emphasizing the ongoing battle against alleged electoral manipulation and expressing their determination to hold the Election Commission accountable.
