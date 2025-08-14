Supreme Court Order Sparks Political Clash Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the Election Commission to disclose the reasons for removing approximately 65 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bihar, aiming to enhance transparency in the process.

BJP president J P Nadda criticized Congress for attempting to obstruct this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and accused them of publicizing non-issues as moral victories.

In contrast, Congress leaders hailed the court's directive as a triumph for democracy, emphasizing the ongoing battle against alleged electoral manipulation and expressing their determination to hold the Election Commission accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)