Left Menu

Supreme Court Order Sparks Political Clash Over Bihar Electoral Rolls

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to publish reasons for deleting 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll, enhancing transparency. BJP accused Congress of deceit, while Congress hailed the order as a victory against vote manipulation. The legal battle showcased deep political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:33 IST
Supreme Court Order Sparks Political Clash Over Bihar Electoral Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the Election Commission to disclose the reasons for removing approximately 65 lakh names from the electoral roll in Bihar, aiming to enhance transparency in the process.

BJP president J P Nadda criticized Congress for attempting to obstruct this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and accused them of publicizing non-issues as moral victories.

In contrast, Congress leaders hailed the court's directive as a triumph for democracy, emphasizing the ongoing battle against alleged electoral manipulation and expressing their determination to hold the Election Commission accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025