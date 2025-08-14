Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Freedom and Diversity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vows to protect freedom of speech and movement, accusing the BJP of divisive tactics. Criticizing the SIR of electoral rolls, she highlights unrealistic documentation requirements and alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states, emphasizing her commitment to linguistic diversity.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to protect citizens' freedoms against what she calls a divisive agenda by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking on the eve of Independence Day, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to implement a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in a bid to disqualify genuine voters and suppress opposition voices.
Expressing concerns about impractical documentation requirements, she questioned the necessity of birth certificates from the 1940s, noting that many were born at home during that time. Banerjee criticized the push for additional documentation as an attempt to disenfranchise voters and potentially send them to 'detention camps'.
Banerjee also highlighted alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. She emphasized that her government supports linguistic diversity, having promoted languages like Alchiki and Gurumukhi, and denounced reports of harassment based on language identity.
