Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Freedom and Diversity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vows to protect freedom of speech and movement, accusing the BJP of divisive tactics. Criticizing the SIR of electoral rolls, she highlights unrealistic documentation requirements and alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states, emphasizing her commitment to linguistic diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:56 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Freedom and Diversity
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to protect citizens' freedoms against what she calls a divisive agenda by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking on the eve of Independence Day, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to implement a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in a bid to disqualify genuine voters and suppress opposition voices.

Expressing concerns about impractical documentation requirements, she questioned the necessity of birth certificates from the 1940s, noting that many were born at home during that time. Banerjee criticized the push for additional documentation as an attempt to disenfranchise voters and potentially send them to 'detention camps'.

Banerjee also highlighted alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states. She emphasized that her government supports linguistic diversity, having promoted languages like Alchiki and Gurumukhi, and denounced reports of harassment based on language identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025