Trump Proposes Landmark Alaska Summit between Putin and Zelenskiy

Former President Donald Trump expressed a desire for a second meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Alaska. Trump plans to discuss setting this up during his scheduled meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold diplomatic suggestion, former President Donald Trump has voiced his desire to organize a second meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Alaska. His comments came on Thursday, ahead of his own meeting with Putin.

Trump emphasized the importance of setting the groundwork for future dialogue between the two nations, stating that the next meeting 'should happen shortly.' The former president indicated Alaska as the proposed location, hoping it serves as neutral ground for the discussions.

The meeting with Putin on Friday is expected to be a stepping stone in facilitating this potential future summit, highlighting Trump's active role in international diplomacy even after leaving office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

