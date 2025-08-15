Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Defense Secretary's Video Repost on Women's Suffrage

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced scrutiny after reposting a video advocating for the repeal of women's voting rights. Despite this, the Pentagon affirmed his support for women's suffrage. The incident highlights tensions over Hegseth's personal beliefs and his influence within the defense sector.

The Pentagon defended U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's stance on women's suffrage following his controversial video repost. The video, featuring a pastor advocating the repeal of women's voting rights, ignited debate and drew criticism.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson clarified that Hegseth supports a woman's right to vote, emphasizing the secretary's alignment with constitutional values despite the repost. The underlying motivations for sharing the video remain undisclosed.

Hegseth's actions bring attention to his affiliations and beliefs, with reported tensions arising from his views on feminism since his days at Princeton. His Christian faith is evident in his initiatives at the Pentagon, which have included holding prayer services, reflecting the predominantly Christian makeup of the U.S. military.

