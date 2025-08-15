Congress Rebuts Modi's Semiconductor 'Foeticide' Claim

In a heated exchange, the Congress has countered recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who suggested that India's semiconductor industry was stifled 50-60 years ago. Modi, addressing the nation on Independence Day, announced the imminent launch of India's first made-in-India semiconductor chip.

The prime minister noted that although discussions on semiconductor manufacturing began decades ago, the initiative faced 'foeticide.' However, Modi stressed that his intention wasn't to criticize past governments but to inform the youth about historical developmental challenges.

In a strong rebuttal, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described Modi as a 'pathological liar,' pointing out that the Semiconductors Complex Ltd in Chandigarh commenced operations in 1983. Modi's comments highlight a renewed focus on advancing India's semiconductor capabilities.