Two-Decade Legacy: Israel's Gaza Disengagement and Its Enduring Impact

Two decades have passed since Israel's historic withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, a pivotal move that has left a lasting impact on the region. The landmark disengagement, intended to stimulate peace talks with Palestinians, instead sowed seeds of division within Israeli society and bolstered Hamas' standing.

Israel's decision to pull out from Gaza, along with removing select settlements in the West Bank, was marked by intense societal divisions and the galvanization of its right-wing movements. This shift contributed to the emergence of hard-line politicians, exemplified by figures like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

For Palestinians, the disengagement did not translate into true autonomy. While initially seen as a potential step towards independence, the subsequent empowerment of Hamas and ongoing Israeli control have perpetuated a cycle of poverty and conflict in Gaza, which remains, to many, an "open-air prison."