Tragedy Strikes Kishtwar: Cloudburst Devastation

A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has led to a massive flash flood, claiming the lives of at least 60 people and injuring more than 100 others. The incident has left a remote mountain village in chaos, with rescue operations ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly reached out to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the tragedy. He offered assurance of all possible help to deal with the aftermath of the natural calamity.

The disaster has prompted a swift response from local officials, who are working tirelessly to contain the situation and provide necessary aid. Further assistance from the central government is likely, as the region grapples with the severe impacts of the flood.

(With inputs from agencies.)