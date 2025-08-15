Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Highlights India's Strength on 79th Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the 79th Independence Day by commending Operation Sindoor's success. This military operation targeted terror bases in Pakistan, exemplifying India's strength. Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati also emphasized self-reliance, honoring India's martyrs and advocating for peace and development in their speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:20 IST
Operation Sindoor Highlights India's Strength on 79th Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 79th Independence Day with a ceremonial flag-raising at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. In his speech, Adityanath praised the success of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military initiative that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Operation Sindoor, launched 100 days earlier, showcased India's power and strength, according to Adityanath. He saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices, which he said preserved the nation's unity and integrity. The CM honored the contributions of soldiers, ensuring national security.

In addition, BSP chief Mayawati addressed economic and social challenges facing India. She highlighted the need for a self-reliant policy amid global economic tensions and called for peace and unity within the country, urging the end of communal and caste-based conflicts for a harmonious development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025