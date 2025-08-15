Operation Sindoor Highlights India's Strength on 79th Independence Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the 79th Independence Day by commending Operation Sindoor's success. This military operation targeted terror bases in Pakistan, exemplifying India's strength. Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati also emphasized self-reliance, honoring India's martyrs and advocating for peace and development in their speeches.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 79th Independence Day with a ceremonial flag-raising at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. In his speech, Adityanath praised the success of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military initiative that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
Operation Sindoor, launched 100 days earlier, showcased India's power and strength, according to Adityanath. He saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices, which he said preserved the nation's unity and integrity. The CM honored the contributions of soldiers, ensuring national security.
In addition, BSP chief Mayawati addressed economic and social challenges facing India. She highlighted the need for a self-reliant policy amid global economic tensions and called for peace and unity within the country, urging the end of communal and caste-based conflicts for a harmonious development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress constantly insulting armed forces' valour, called Operation Sindoor 'tamasha': PM Modi.
CM Rekha Gupta thanks PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, in Delhi Assembly.
Defence Acquisition Council clears proposals worth nearly Rs 67,000 crore to enhance operational capability of armed forces: Govt.
Petition Challenges Gender Barriers in Indian Armed Forces
India Strengthens Creative Freedom While Regulating OTT Content