Operation Sindoor Highlights India's Strength on 79th Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 79th Independence Day with a ceremonial flag-raising at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. In his speech, Adityanath praised the success of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military initiative that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Operation Sindoor, launched 100 days earlier, showcased India's power and strength, according to Adityanath. He saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices, which he said preserved the nation's unity and integrity. The CM honored the contributions of soldiers, ensuring national security.

In addition, BSP chief Mayawati addressed economic and social challenges facing India. She highlighted the need for a self-reliant policy amid global economic tensions and called for peace and unity within the country, urging the end of communal and caste-based conflicts for a harmonious development.

(With inputs from agencies.)