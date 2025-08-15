Left Menu

Congress Leader Critiques RSS as Prime Minister Modi Lauds Organization

Shama Mohamed of Congress lambasted the RSS, challenging PM Modi's NGO label, citing divisive history linked to Godse. Modi celebrated RSS's 100-year contribution in his Independence Day speech. He recalled the 1975 Emergency, underscoring a commitment to democratic values and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:37 IST
Congress leader Shama Mohamed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Congress leader Shama Mohamed launched an attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of the organization as an NGO. Mohamed accused the RSS of sowing division in India for a century and linked it to Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Mohamed questioned the Prime Minister's stance, saying, 'I just wanted to ask the Prime Minister what this NGO has done other than dividing people in this country for the last 100 years. This NGO has produced a person called Godse who has killed Bapu.' Congress MP Imran Masood echoed Mohamed's sentiments, criticizing the RSS for not hoisting the national flag for decades and opposing the Quit India Movement.

In sharp contrast, Prime Minister Modi lauded the RSS during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, hailing it as the 'biggest NGO in the world' with a century of nation-building. The Prime Minister also recalled the 1975 Emergency, urging citizens to remember this 'sin' and uphold democratic and constitutional values. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

