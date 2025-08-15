The Social Media Election: Young Bolivians Could Sway the Vote

This Sunday, Bolivians are set to cast their votes in a pivotal general election where young voters could play a decisive role. Leading the charge is presidential aspirant Samuel Doria Medina, whose vibrant social media presence has drawn significant appeal among the nation's youthful electorate.

With almost half of Bolivia's electorate aged under 35, reaching young voters via platforms like TikTok is crucial. Doria Medina, a business magnate, is leveraging his long-standing social media engagement to communicate and connect with these pivotal voters, amidst an ongoing economic crisis and widespread political disillusionment.

Juggling humorous business tips with campaign promises, Doria Medina's dynamic online strategy could shift Bolivia's political tide. Though the electoral outcome remains uncertain, it's evident that social media will be a defining force in shaping the future leadership and political landscape of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)