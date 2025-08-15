Rekha Gupta's Bold Vision for a New Delhi

Delhi's chief minister, Rekha Gupta, delivered her inaugural Independence Day speech outlining her administration's achievements and future initiatives. Speaking amid heavy rainfall at Chhatrasal Stadium, Gupta dubbed herself the ''mukhya sevika'' and reiterated the BJP government's resolve to eliminate corruption and improve the city's infrastructure.

Highlighting key achievements, Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, a longstanding promise of governments past. She assured citizens that the river would be clean enough for worship and enjoyment. Additionally, Gupta announced the opening of 'Atal canteens,' offering meals to the needy at Rs 5, and discussed plans for a welfare board for gig workers.

Gupta also highlighted infrastructure improvements, such as providing social housing and mitigating waterlogging issues. Emphasizing Delhi's potential as the ''city of dreams,'' she noted plans for regulating private school fees and rewarding sports achievers, underlining a commitment to citizens' aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)