Trump Stance Unyielding: US Not Mediating Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump clarified that he will not negotiate territorial issues for Ukraine in his meeting with Russian President Putin. Trump emphasized that it is Kyiv's decision to engage in talks, aiming only to facilitate initial discussions. The U.S. president noted the importance of resolving the conflict before any business arrangements can occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:36 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump maintained a firm stance as he declared he would not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine during his anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, Trump emphasized that the decision to engage in territorial swaps with Russia rests solely with Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "They'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they'll make a proper decision." His remarks are expected to offer reassurance to Ukraine amidst concerns that U.S.-Russia dialogues could marginalize Ukraine's interests.

Trump suggested that Putin's military offensives were likely efforts to gain leverage in a potential negotiation to end the ongoing conflict. While Trump expects pragmatic outcomes from his meeting with Putin, given the Russian economy's vulnerable state, he underlined that economic dealings could only proceed following a resolution of the war.

