Sanjay Raut Labels Modi as 'Real Congressman' Over Swadeshi Push
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims PM Narendra Modi has become a 'real Congressman' for advocating 'swadeshi', originally a Congress-led initiative by Gandhi and Nehru. Raut criticizes Modi for not confronting U.S. President Trump on India's issues and comments on foreign policy challenges.
In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'real Congressman' for endorsing 'swadeshi' — a concept historically championed by the Congress party through figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Raut made these remarks questioning Modi's recent Independence Day address that called for a self-reliant India supported by indigenous products.
Raut asserted that the foundation of 'swadeshi' was laid by Congress leaders, with Gandhi initially propagating the idea and Nehru envisioning its nationwide implementation. According to Raut, Modi's repetition of this slogan aligns him more closely with Congress's ideology than any present-day party platform.
Furthermore, Raut criticized Modi for not directly calling out former U.S. President Donald Trump, who he claims undermines India regularly. Raut said Modi easily issues warnings to Pakistan but hesitates when confronting China-supported agendas and U.S. policy stances under Trump.
