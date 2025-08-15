Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Fight for Statehood: The Political Gamble

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his dissatisfaction following the lack of action from the Central government regarding the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Despite taking political risks, Abdullah highlighted the progress made within the region in various sectors, emphasizing the commitment to not give up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:53 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
In a bold Independence Day address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the lack of progress from the Central government on the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Abdullah revealed that he took significant political risks by relying on the country's democratic processes to resolve the region's issues.

Abdullah acknowledged that despite the absence of the expected announcement from the Centre, his administration remains committed to their cause. He noted that while hopes may be dwindling, the pursuit remains steadfast.

Despite governance challenges in the Union Territory, Abdullah highlighted achievements over the past ten months, especially in education, health, social welfare, and agriculture, underscoring the determined efforts to improve daily life for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

