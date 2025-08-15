In a significant diplomatic gesture, two senior Chinese ministers attended India's Independence Day reception in Beijing. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to China for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The event, held for the first time since the pandemic and recent military standoffs, was attended by notable Chinese officials, including Vice Ministers Miao Deyu and Sun Haiyan. Sun highlighted an improving trend in India-China relations and expressed China's commitment to fostering cooperation based on shared principles.

Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, underscored the historical and strategic importance of the bilateral relationship, advocating for balanced political, economic, and security ties. The initiative served to dispel rumors about Sun's detention, illustrating the layers of complexity in international diplomacy.

