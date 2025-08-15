Rahul Gandhi's Crusade Against 'Vote Chori': A Battle for Democracy

Rahul Gandhi is taking a stand to safeguard democracy, rallying against what he describes as a conspiracy by the Election Commission and BJP to manipulate votes. The Congress on Friday called for public support, asking citizens to update their social media display pictures in solidarity with the campaign.

The BJP and Election Commission have refuted Congress' claims of 'vote chori'. Despite this, Congress has remained steadfast, with Jairam Ramesh articulating the belief that every alleged stolen vote equates to a theft of an individual's voice and identity.

To further the cause, Congress has introduced a web portal encouraging people to register their voices, advocating accountability from election officials and promoting the transition to digital voter rolls. Several Congress leaders have already updated their social media pictures as a symbol of support.