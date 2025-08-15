Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stark Warning Sparks Tensions in Lebanon

Hezbollah has warned of potential civil war if the Lebanese government attempts to disarm the group. The tension stems from efforts to control arms in line with a U.S.-backed strategy post-Israel's military actions. Lebanon's Prime Minister calls these threats unacceptable amid growing national and international scrutiny.

Updated: 15-08-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:29 IST
Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed faction in Lebanon, has raised the alarm of a potential civil war should the government continue attempts to undermine its militaristic presence. The warning follows Lebanon's commitment to a U.S.-backed strategy aimed at controlling weapons and limiting military power outside state forces.

In a sharp rebuttal, Hezbollah's leader, Naim Qassem, indicated that Lebanon's existence is at stake should the government proceed with disarmament efforts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Qassem's statements as an implicit civil war threat, stressing that armed presence outside state authority is unacceptable.

Despite escalating tensions, opportunities remain for dialogue, as indicated by Qassem, who urged for political discussion to avoid conflict. The mounting pressure comes as Hezbollah retains significant support within Lebanon's Shi'ite community, but faces increasing opposition nationwide concerning its armament.

