Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Passes Away at 80

Nagaland's Governor La Ganesan tragically passed away on Friday while receiving medical care at a private hospital in Chennai, as confirmed by a Raj Bhavan official.

The respected official, aged 80, had been under treatment in the ICU following a head injury incurred at his Chennai residence on August 8. Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their sympathies.

Appointed as the 21st Governor of Nagaland earlier this year, Ganesan was remembered for his passionate contributions to both national service and Tamil culture. Former Manipur Governor and BJP MP Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were among those expressing shock at his untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)